Mrs Ellen Paddison Brimington Mrs Ellen Ada Paddison of Ashcroft Nursing Home, previously of
Brimington has passed away
at the age of 94.
Ada was a lifelong resident of the Staveley and Brimington areas. Working at Staveley Co-op as a shorthand typist and in her later life a cleaner at Staveley Library.
She met and married Aubrey (who predeceased her) and they had one son. They enjoyed caravan holidays at Skegness and Devon. Ada loved animals, birds and generally cared about people, she especially enjoyed watching football on tv.
Ada leaves her son John, daughter-in-law Gill, brother Arthur, Linda and family, David and family, and friends Lynne and Dawn.
A cremation service has taken place. Donations to be made to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson & Son, 33 Hazelhurst Lane , Stonegravels, Chesterfield. (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 26, 2019