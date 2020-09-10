|
Mrs Elsie Buxton North Wingfield Mrs Elsie Buxton of Claydon Lodge Care Home, North Wingfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86 years.
Born in Clay Cross and lived in Tupton for 59 years.
Elsie was a retired textile machinist. She enjoyed knitting, baking, trips into the Peak District. Elsie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind husband Ray Buxton, children Philip and Sandra and daughter-in-law Ruth and three grandchildren Thomas, Richard and Lucy.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 16th September 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral director: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020