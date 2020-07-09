|
|
|
Mr Emmanuel Woodruffe (Manny) Mr Emmanuel Woodruffe (Manny) of Brockwell, Chesterfield has passed away at Langdale Lodge Care Home, aged 79 years.
Born in Grenada, West Indies, Manny has lived in Chesterfield since 1966.
Manny has worked at BTH
(Glass Works) and then TI (Tube Works, Derby Road) as a Blaster until his retirement around
20 years ago.
Manny enjoyed watching
horse racing and cricket.
Manny leaves behind seven children and ten grandchildren. Also his three brothers who live in Grenada
The funeral service is due
to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday 10th July at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020