Mrs Edna May Hodge Chesterfield Mrs Edna May Hodge, formerly Holmes, passed away aged 91.
Edna passed away at Riverdale Care Home, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield and was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Edna was a housewife and enjoyed knitting, Macrame, crosswords and painting.
She was predeceased by her husband James Alfred Hodge and leaves behind children Patrick, Michael and Kathleen, also five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Edna's funeral service will take place on Monday 8th June at 10.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, 01246 2011041.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
