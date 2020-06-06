|
Mrs Enid Holt Inkersall Mrs Enid Holt of Inkersall has passed away at St Michael's Nursing Home aged 90.
Enid lived locally all her life and worked at Trebor until retirement.
She enjoyed socialising, Bingo, knitting and cruising with her husband.
Enid is predeceased by her husband Arthur Holt whom she was married to for over 50 years. She is survived by her two daughters Jackie and Caroline, her son in law Keith and her three grandchildren Claire, Dale and Jamie.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday 11th June, 2pm, at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors:
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
2 Market Street, Staveley,
S43 3UT, (01246) 472535
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020