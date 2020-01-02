|
Enid Pratt Inkersall Enid Leslie Pratt of Inkersall has passed away at Bank Close House, aged 72.
Born in Hull, Enid was a local resident for 32 years. She worked for MTM Productions until her retirement
Her interests included music, wild life, family time and having days out.
Enid leaves her daughter Debbie, son Ian, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 3, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095) .
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020