Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors (Hasland, Chesterfield)
369 Hasland Rd
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 0AQ
01246 277095
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Pratt

Notice Condolences

Enid Pratt Notice
Enid Pratt Inkersall Enid Leslie Pratt of Inkersall has passed away at Bank Close House, aged 72.
Born in Hull, Enid was a local resident for 32 years. She worked for MTM Productions until her retirement
Her interests included music, wild life, family time and having days out.
Enid leaves her daughter Debbie, son Ian, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The funeral service takes place on Friday January 3, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095) .
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -