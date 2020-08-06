|
Mrs Enid Patricia Mary Wass Spital Mrs Enid Mary Wass (known as Pat), formerly of Spital has passed away at Ashgate House Care Home, aged 82 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Pat has been a lifelong local resident.
Pat was a devoted housewife.
Pat went regularly to the Fab Club (Tontine Road). She enjoyed knitting, line-dancing and bingo.
Pat was predeceased by husband Ken and son Christopher. She leaves behind children Susan, David, Brian and Stephen and five grandchildren.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Monday 10th August at 11.50am.
Donations in Pat's memory to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020