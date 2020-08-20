|
Mr Eric Brown Temple Normanton Mr Eric Brown of Mansfield Road, Temple Normanton passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79 years.
He was a lifelong resident of Temple Normanton.
Eric was a driving instructor for 47 years until he retired in 2017.
His hobbies were football, poultry and his family.
Eric leaves behind his wife Betty, son Jeff and daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren Gemma, Jessica and Kimberley and his great grandaughter Lyla.
Eric's funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th August, 11.00am at St Paul's Church, Hasland.
Funeral directors: Harold Lilleker and Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ, tel 01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020