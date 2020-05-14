|
Mr Eric Eansworth Calow Mr Eric Eansworth of Sutton Spring wood, Calow, passed away at home aged 91.
Born in Sutton Spring Wood, Eric was a lifelong local resident. He worked as a Coal Miner and then as a Lorry Driver until his retirement.
Eric was a very keen fisherman, he liked to grow runner beans and loved a good chat telling tales of his trips in the lorry.
Eric was predeceased by his wife Gladys, they were married for 65 years. He leave behind his daughter Janet and son Philip, two grandchildren Matthew and Rebecca and one great grandchild Seb.
Funeral has taken place.
Funeral Directors Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020