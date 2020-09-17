Home

Eric Elliott

Mr Eric Elliott Scarcliffe Mr Eric Elliott of Scarcliffe has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93 years.
Born in Scarcliffe, Eric has been a lifelong local resident.
Eric worked as a Greengrocer until his retirement.
He enjoyed golf, football and cricket.
Eric leaves behind his wife Joan Elliott, children Sally and husband John, Judith and husband Tim and grandchildren Thomas, Chloe, Charlotte, Lloyd, Harry and George.
Funeral Service to be held on Friday 18th September at 1.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, Tel. (01246) 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
