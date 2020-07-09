|
|
|
Mr Eric Henry Evans Brimington Mr Eric Henry Evans of
Hathern Close, Brimington
has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 85 years.
Born in Romford, Essex,
Eric has been a local
resident for 53 years.
Eric began working in a cake shop but had a affinity with railways. He then worked as a stoker at Stratford Locomotive, he worked as a printer at D.S.Smith and retired at the age of 65 years.
Eric was a talented artist and created a lot of beautiful paintings. He also loved his garden and loved all the flowers and plants, the family created a special garden for him to look at every day.
Eric leaves behind his wife Marjorie Barbara Evans, daughter Melanie Ann Kealey, son-in-law Kenneth Richard Kealey, three Grandchildren Ryan, Christopher and Kieron and two Great grandchildren Ethan and Lilli.
Funeral service to be held on 13th July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield. (012465 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 9, 2020