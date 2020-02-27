|
|
|
Mr Eric Kay North Wingfield Mr George William Eric Kay (known as Eric) of North Wingfield has passed away at The Heights Care Home, Tupton, aged 89.
Born in Tansley, Eric was a local resident for 27 years.
He worked as a carpenter for 50 years and retired in 1992.
Eric had hobbies including woodwork, gardening, in latter years jigsaw puzzles.
Eric was husband to the late Joyce Kay. He leaves son Stephen, daughter Angela, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on February 28, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 4.30pm.
Funeral Directors : J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020