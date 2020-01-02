|
|
|
Eric Thompson Dronfield Mr Eric Thompson, of Dronfield, has passed away at Brookview Care Home, Holmley Lane, Dronfield, aged 89.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Eric was a leading railman for 31 years, until his retirement in 1992.
His interests included gardening, woodworking, Chesterfield FC and he loved horses.
Eric leaves his wife Daisy, son Christopher, daughter Lisa, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on January 8, 2020, Brimington Cemetery, Chesterfield, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020