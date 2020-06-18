Home

J R Hoult & Grandson Ltd (North Wingfield, Chesterfield)
The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 5LF
01246 851194
Eric Treweek Notice
Mr Eric Alistair Treweek Alfreton Mr Eric Alistair Treweek of Main Road, Morton, Alfreton, Derbyshire has passed away at home, aged 87 years. Born on Marsh Lane, Eric has been a local resident for 44 years.
Eric worked as a miner until his retirement 32 years ago.
Eric's hobbies were gardening,
watching football, snooker and darts.
He was predeceased by his wife Margaret Treweek. He leaves behind sons Paul and Patrick, five grandchildren and four
great-grandchildren.
Funeral to take place on 18th June 2020 at Swanwick Crematorium at 2pm. Donations to British Heart Foundation.
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020
