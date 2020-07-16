Home

Ernest Hartshorn
Ernest Hartshorn

Notice Condolences

Ernest Hartshorn Notice
Mr Ernest Hartshorn (Snook) Mr Ernest Hartshorn, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood passed away at home, aged 88.
Born in Holmewood, Ernest has been a lifelong local resident.
Ernest worked as a Coal Miner at Arkwright Pit.
Ernest enjoyed going to bingo and on holiday to Skegness.
He leaves behind his wife Elsie Hartshorn, children Christine, Gail and Matthew, daughter-in-law Amanda and sons-in-law John and Paul and was predeceased by his late children Kathryn and Mark.
He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and twelve
great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
23rd July 2020 at 12noon at Heath Church for a graveside service.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020
