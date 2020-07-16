|
Mr Ernest Hartshorn (Snook) Mr Ernest Hartshorn, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood passed away at home, aged 88.
Born in Holmewood, Ernest has been a lifelong local resident.
Ernest worked as a Coal Miner at Arkwright Pit.
Ernest enjoyed going to bingo and on holiday to Skegness.
He leaves behind his wife Elsie Hartshorn, children Christine, Gail and Matthew, daughter-in-law Amanda and sons-in-law John and Paul and was predeceased by his late children Kathryn and Mark.
He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and twelve
great-grandchildren.
Funeral to be held on
23rd July 2020 at 12noon at Heath Church for a graveside service.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 16, 2020