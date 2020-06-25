|
|
|
Mr Ernest Mann Chesterfield Mr Ernest Mann of Chesterfield has died, aged 91 years at home in Ashgate with his family after a short illness. Born on 23rd June 1928 in Arkwright, he was a milk boy for Coop in 1942 until he served in the Royal Engineers for the National Service.
He married Dorothy in 1965 and they lived in Lincoln where he worked as a drain
engineer for Lincolnshire
City Council for 22 years.
After his retirement and wife Dorothy had passed, he returned in 1998 where he met teenage sweetheart Marjorie, they lived together in Ashgate until she passed away in August 2014.
Ernest left a large, loving and caring circle of family and friends and was always known for putting everyone first. He will be sadly missed, as he would say right until the end when anyone met him and asked him "how are you", he replied "as nasty as ever".
Funeral will be held on
Monday June 29th at 12.10pm by Chesterfield Co-operative West Bars.
Donations will be divided equally between Royal Engineers (Chesterfield Branch) and Help for Heroes.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020