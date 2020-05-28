|
Mr Ernest Thorpe Boythorpe Mr Ernest Thorpe, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
aged 88.
Born in Dronfield, Ernest was a local resident for 47 years.
He was a foundry worker until his retirement.
Ernest enjoyed horse racing, socialising in Birdholme Club and being with his family.
Ernest was predeceased by his wife Elsie Thorpe and two of his sons John and Terrence, he is survived by his children Michael, Margaret and Pat, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The Funeral service takes place on Thursday June 4th 2020, 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley &Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020