J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Mr Ernest Wood Hollingwood Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Ernest Wood has passed away at Chesterfield royal Hospital, aged 74.
Ernest worked at Staveley Works as a Welder from the age of 15.
He had hobbies including bowls, watching snooker, horse racing, travelling on the buses and socialising with friends in the pub.
Ernest leaves his son, sister, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 23, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020
