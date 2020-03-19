|
|
|
Mr Ernest Wood Hollingwood Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Ernest Wood has passed away at Chesterfield royal Hospital, aged 74.
Ernest worked at Staveley Works as a Welder from the age of 15.
He had hobbies including bowls, watching snooker, horse racing, travelling on the buses and socialising with friends in the pub.
Ernest leaves his son, sister, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Monday March 23, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm.
Funeral Directors: J.E.Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth,Chesterfield.
(01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020