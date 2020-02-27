Home

Mrs Esme Greasley Clowne Mrs Esme Greasley, a lifelong resident of Clowne passed away suddenly at home on February 14, 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Cliff, adored by her children David, Denis, Ray, Jan, Kay and Alan, and her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law Helena, Eileen, Keith and Glenn. A loving gran/mamma to ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Survived by two of her ten brothers and sisters Miriam and Dennis.
Esme dedicated her life to those she loved was happiest surrounded at home by her family.
The funeral service is to be held at St John the Baptist Church, Clowne on Wednesday March 4, at 10.00am, followed by burial at Clowne Cemetery, at 10.45am.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield (01246 570862).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
