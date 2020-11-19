|
Mrs Ethel Hadfield Newbold Mrs Ethel Hadfield, of Newbold, has passed away at Meadow Grange Care Home, Holmesfield, aged 89.
Born at Newbold Moor and a resident of Newbold for 46 years, having also lived in Hasland and Grassmoor. Ethel was a shop assistant at Savemore and Boots, then a clerical officer at DSS, Chesterfield and Staveley.
She taught line dancing at Grassmoor Club for many years and line danced at Hady and Sheepbridge Clubs.
Ethel was predeceased by her husband William in 1997 and granddaughter Joanna. She leaves daughters Dianne and Patricia, granddaughters Lindsay and Corinne, great-granddaughter Charlotte.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday November 19, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020