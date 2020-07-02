|
Mrs Eunice Mary Newbold Old Tupton Mrs Eunice Mary Newbold
of Harewood Crescent,
Old Tupton, Chesterfield has passed away at Hill House Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Eunice has been a lifelong local resident.
For all of her working life,
Eunice worked for the Co-op.
In her younger days, Eunice enjoyed dancing. Eunice also enjoyed crosswords and Sudoku.
She leaves behind her husband Gordon Newbold, and was predeceased by Roy Knight in 1980. She also leaves her daughter Pat and her husband Dave, son Alan and his wife Pauline, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral to take place on
10th July at Chesterfield Crematorium at 3.10pm.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020