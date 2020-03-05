|
|
|
Mrs Eva Reaney Birdholme Mrs Eva Reaney of Birdholme, formerly of Grassmoor has passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 92,at Ashleigh Residential Care Home.
Eva was wife of the late Philip Reaney, she is survived by two daughters Susan and Jane,
son-in-law David, four granddaughters, two grandsons and six great- grandchildren.
In her early years she worked at Robinsons.
Eva helped supporting her husband Philip with his Removal Business
Eva loved baking, knitting, her garden and going out for rides in the country side, singing and Fellowship with friends and family at Central Pentecostal Church, Newbold Road.
The funeral is due to take place at Central Pentecostal Church, Newbold Road, at 11.30 am on Friday March 13, 2020 followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral Directors ; Birds Funeral Services, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. (01246 566592)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020