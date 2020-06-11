|
|
|
Mrs Eve Hill Walton Mrs Eve Hill of Walton, Chesterfield, passed away at home aged 89.
Born in Barking, Essex, Eve has been a local resident for
20 years.
Eve enjoyed crafts especially painting with her group at Cuthorpe, she was a member of the Royal Engineers and
British Legion.
Eve is survived by her husband Stanley, her children Steven and Denise Hill, her grandchildren Kyla, Jay, Steven and Jack and great grandchild Corey.
Funeral service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 3.30pm.
Funeral Directors:
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield,
S40 1AZ Tel: 01246220201.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020