Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eve Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eve Hill

Notice Condolences

Eve Hill Notice
Mrs Eve Hill Walton Mrs Eve Hill of Walton, Chesterfield, passed away at home aged 89.
Born in Barking, Essex, Eve has been a local resident for
20 years.
Eve enjoyed crafts especially painting with her group at Cuthorpe, she was a member of the Royal Engineers and
British Legion.
Eve is survived by her husband Stanley, her children Steven and Denise Hill, her grandchildren Kyla, Jay, Steven and Jack and great grandchild Corey.
Funeral service to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 3.30pm.
Funeral Directors:
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield,
S40 1AZ Tel: 01246220201.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -