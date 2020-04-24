Home

Mrs Evelyn Mason Hathersage Mrs Evelyn Ruth Mason of Hathersage has passed away at Moorland House Methodist Home, aged 103.
Evelyn was born in Beighton, Sheffield , she was a resident at Duckmanton for 50 years, Hasland for 30 years and at Hathersage for seven years.
Evelyn was a piano teacher, piano accompanist at three schools in Bolsover for 16 years.
She was a member of Duckmanton and Hasland Methodist Churches, piano accompanist for Mission Choir, Chesterfield. Evelyn liked family time, holidays and knitting.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Hedley Mason and one grandchild.
She is survived by her son Ian Mason, daughter Marion Green, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private funeral will take place.
Funeral directors Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(012465 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020
