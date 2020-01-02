|
Mrs Fiona Brown Bolsover Lifelong Bolsover resident
Mrs Fiona Brown, nee Campbell has passed away at Ashgate Hospice on December 19, 2019, aged 58.
Fiona was a retired Nurse
who enjoyed bingo nights, family holidays and gardening.
Family was the most important thing in Fiona's life.
Fiona leaves her husband
Mr David John Brown, sons Liam and Jamie, step daughters Helen and Lucy, sisters Terry and Kay, five grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place on January 9, 2020,
at St Bernadette's, High Street, Bolsover, at 2.30pm followed
by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Wake at Horse and Groom, Scarcliffe.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020