Mrs Florence Taylor Barlborough Mrs Florence Annie Taylor of Barlborough has passed away at home, aged 85.
Born in Halfway, Florence has been a local resident for 46 years.
She was a housewife and School Volunteer.
Florence liked baking, gardening and crossword puzzles.
Florence leaves her husband Laurence, daughters Annette Ellis, Michelle Batley and Adele Walker, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield. (01246 570862)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020