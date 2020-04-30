Home

Mrs Florence Taylor Barlborough Mrs Florence Annie Taylor of Barlborough has passed away at home, aged 85.
Born in Halfway, Florence has been a local resident for 46 years.
She was a housewife and School Volunteer.
Florence liked baking, gardening and crossword puzzles.
Florence leaves her husband Laurence, daughters Annette Ellis, Michelle Batley and Adele Walker, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
For funeral details please contact the funeral directors.
Funeral Directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookfield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfield. (01246 570862)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
