|
|
|
Mrs Florence Whittaker Holmewood Mrs Florence Whittaker of Holmewood has passed away at The Gables Retirement Home, aged 104.
Born in Chesterfield, Florence was a local resident for 35 years.
Florence was employed as a secretary, she retired in 1981.
Her hobbies included knitting , looking after her home and travelling.
Florence was wife of the late Joseph Whittaker.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors ; J.R.Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.
(01245 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020