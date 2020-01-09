|
|
|
Frances Beeson Clay Cross Mrs Frances Beeson, of Hill House Care Home, High Street, Clay Cross, has passed away at the care home, aged 94.
Born in Holmewood and a lifelong local resident, Frances was a housewife.
Her interests included gardening, sewing, painting and housework.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey William Beeson, she leaves daughters Brenda and Linda, son Wayne, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 24, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.10pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield
(01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020