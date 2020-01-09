Home

Frances Beeson Notice
Frances Beeson Clay Cross Mrs Frances Beeson, of Hill House Care Home, High Street, Clay Cross, has passed away at the care home, aged 94.
Born in Holmewood and a lifelong local resident, Frances was a housewife.
Her interests included gardening, sewing, painting and housework.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey William Beeson, she leaves daughters Brenda and Linda, son Wayne, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 24, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 11.10pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield
(01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020
