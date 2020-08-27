Home

Mrs Frances Dora Porter Upper Lea Mrs Frances Dora Porter of Prospect Cottage Farm, Upper Lea has passed away at Chesterfield Hospital, aged 95.
Born in Swanwick, Frances has been a lifelong local resident and moved to Lea 50 years ago.
Frances was a Dairy Farmer until her retirement.
She enjoyed gardening, including growing her own vegetables and watching the birds. She enjoyed listening to André Rieu and playing with her great-grandchildren.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Godfrey Samuel Porter. She leaves behind her daughter Anne Hopkinson, grandchildren Mark and Jayne and great-grandchildren Charlie and Isabella.
Funeral Service to be held on 2nd September 2020 at Amber Valley Crematorium at 11am.
Funeral Directors: J. E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield,
S42 6TY. Tel 01246 207037.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020
