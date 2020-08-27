|
Mrs Frances Dora Porter Upper Lea Mrs Frances Dora Porter of Prospect Cottage Farm, Upper Lea has passed away at Chesterfield Hospital, aged 95.
Born in Swanwick, Frances has been a lifelong local resident and moved to Lea 50 years ago.
Frances was a Dairy Farmer until her retirement.
She enjoyed gardening, including growing her own vegetables and watching the birds. She enjoyed listening to André Rieu and playing with her great-grandchildren.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Godfrey Samuel Porter. She leaves behind her daughter Anne Hopkinson, grandchildren Mark and Jayne and great-grandchildren Charlie and Isabella.
Funeral Service to be held on 2nd September 2020 at Amber Valley Crematorium at 11am.
Funeral Directors: J. E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield,
S42 6TY. Tel 01246 207037.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020