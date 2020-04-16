|
|
|
Mr Francis Hartley Newbold Mr Francis John Hartley, of Newbold, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born in Chesterfield, Francis was a life long local resident.
He worked as a pattern maker for 29 years and as a college technician for 15 years.
He enjoyed gardening, at home and on his allotment, until recently he kept racing pigeons, he liked all sports especially Rugby and football, classical music and coach holidays and cruising
Francis leaves his wife Joan, daughter Susan, son Christopher, grandchildren Samuel and Erin.
The Funeral Service takes place on April 20, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020