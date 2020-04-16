Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Hartley

Notice Condolences

Francis Hartley Notice
Mr Francis Hartley Newbold Mr Francis John Hartley, of Newbold, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born in Chesterfield, Francis was a life long local resident.
He worked as a pattern maker for 29 years and as a college technician for 15 years.
He enjoyed gardening, at home and on his allotment, until recently he kept racing pigeons, he liked all sports especially Rugby and football, classical music and coach holidays and cruising
Francis leaves his wife Joan, daughter Susan, son Christopher, grandchildren Samuel and Erin.
The Funeral Service takes place on April 20, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -