Mr Francis (Frank) Hughes Chesterfield Mr Francis (Frank) Joseph Raymond Hughes passed away peacefully on April 6 2020 at the age of 95.
Frank was born in Montreal, Canada and went to live in Sheffield at the age of 8, he had lived in Barlborough for 47 years.
He served 10 years in the Royal Navy as an aircraft engineer where he took part in campaigns in the Pacific and the Far East and he was decorated for his service.
Frank worked for the aerospace division of J R Bramah until his retirement.
His hobbies were DIY, gardening, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He leaves daughter Susan, Granddaughter Catherine and was predeceased by wife Marjorie and grandson Joseph.
The funeral has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020