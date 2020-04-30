Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Hughes

Notice Condolences

Francis Hughes Notice
Mr Francis (Frank) Hughes Chesterfield Mr Francis (Frank) Joseph Raymond Hughes passed away peacefully on April 6 2020 at the age of 95.
Frank was born in Montreal, Canada and went to live in Sheffield at the age of 8, he had lived in Barlborough for 47 years.
He served 10 years in the Royal Navy as an aircraft engineer where he took part in campaigns in the Pacific and the Far East and he was decorated for his service.
Frank worked for the aerospace division of J R Bramah until his retirement.
His hobbies were DIY, gardening, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He leaves daughter Susan, Granddaughter Catherine and was predeceased by wife Marjorie and grandson Joseph.
The funeral has taken place at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -