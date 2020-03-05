|
Mr Frank Booth Sutton Scarsdale Mr Frank Booth, of Sutton Scarsdale, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 98.
Born at Shirebrook and a lifelong local resident, Frank was a woodwork teacher, at St Mary's Roman Catholic School, for his entire teaching career from 1956 until his retirement in 1983.
He had an enduring passion for hiking, leading groups well into his 90's, liked bird watching, photography, camping and numerous outdoor activities. He was Chair of Heath Heritage for many years and taught canoeing and outdoor pursuits.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Audrey. He leaves sons Christopher and Richard, daughters-in-law Beth and Angela, grandchildren Jennifer, Hannah, Tom, Natalie and Alice.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday March 11, 2020, St Mary's Church, Sutton Scarsdale, at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society or the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield (01246 472535).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 5, 2020