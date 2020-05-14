|
|
|
Mr Frank Drury Dronfield Mr Frank Stewart Drury of
The Green Care Home, Dronfield, died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 90.
Born at Reservoir House in Dronfield where he lived for 19 years and remained a local man.
Mr Drury served in The Royal Warwickshire Regiment during his National Service. Upon leaving he became a HGV driver for British Road Services for 24 years delivering up and down the country. He then joined Derbyshire County Council highways department based in Dronfield and worked in various capacities until being forced to retire due to ill health in 1986.
Mr Drury enjoyed many hobbies and activities including driving and holidaying in any part of England. Visiting Wartime Airfields and the history involved in them. Reading and visiting family and farming friends both locally and in London, Suffolk, Norfolk and North Devon. He had a great love of the countryside and was once involved in domino nights at The Hare & Hounds pub in the village of Barlow.
He leaves behind two daughters and four step-daughters along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is due to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Funeral Directors: Alfred Dunham and Son, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield. (01246 413205)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020