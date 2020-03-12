|
Mr Frank Hall Newbold Mr Frank Hall (known to his work mates as "Ezra") of Newbold has passed away at Ridgewood House Care Home, aged 94.
Born in Poolsbrook, Frank stayed a resident of Poolsbrook until one year ago.
He worked as a Miner at Markham Colliery from age 14 years until retirement age 57.
He was a Haulage Worker and Crash Gate Installer (Safety Devices).
Frank was a devoted husband who enjoyed spending time in his garden and socialising with friends and family especially his brothers Philip, Fred and nephew Joe.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Ethel Hall. He leaves sons Graham, John and Paul, daughters-in-law Julie and Jane, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on March 17, 2020 at 9.50am.
Funeral Directors; Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield. (01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020