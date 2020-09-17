|
Mr Frank Stott Brimington Lifelong resident Mr Frank Stott passed away at home, aged 92 years.
Frank worked as a fitter at Staveley and Wingerworth Works.
He enjoyed family holidays, crown green bowling, boxing in his youth, watching football (a supporter of Chesterfield F.C. and Manchester United) and gardening.
Frank was predeceased by his wife Irene, and survived by his daughter Vicki, son in law Peter, grandchildren Carl and Mark, great grandsons Ryan, Jason and Jack, great grandaughter Courtney, and also his nieces Mary, Joan and Hazel.
His funeral service takes place Today Thursday 17th September at 12.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral director: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield S40 1AZ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020