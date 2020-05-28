|
Mr Franklin Gerrard Bolsover Mr Franklin Gerrard of Stratton Road, Bolsover, has passed away at his sons house aged 89 years.
Born in Shuttlewood he lived in the Bolsover area all of his life.
Franklin was an Area Border working for the Coal Board until he took early retirement in 1985.
He loved family gatherings and his hobbies included eating out and horse racing.
Franklin was predeceased by his wife Doreen who passed away in 1998 and his partner Eva who passed away in 2014. He leaves his children Lynne and Robin, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service has taken place on the 18th May at Brimington Crematorium
Funeral Directors: W Eyre & Sons, High Street, Bolsover (01246 822451)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020