Mr Fred Vickers Chesterfield Mr Fred Vickers of Hady Lane, Chesterfield has passed away on March 23, 2020, aged 87 at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, following injuries sustained in a bad fall at his home.
Fred was employed at Coalite Chemicals until he retired.
He was a keen table tennis league player for most of his life, also spending time as a volunteer on local heritage railway lines latterly at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway Association.
Fred is survived by his wife Iris and son Stuart.
Regrettably due to public health guidelines only close family are to attend the funeral. No flowers please.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilliker &Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield.
(01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020