|
|
|
Freda Botham
Freda Christina Botham 1922-2020
Freda died peacefully at Springbank House care home, on the morning of Sunday November 8, 2020.
She is greatly missed by daughter Diane, son David, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Freda was much loved by a wide circle of family and friends. Her ninety-seven years included wartime service in the Land Army and a lifetime of Christian service at the Ragged School chapel and in the wider community where her musical and practical skills were much appreciated.
Wife of Fred, to whom she was happily married for over sixty-six years until his death in 2016, Freda enjoyed all kinds of craftwork, had a lasting love of wildlife and the English countryside.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020