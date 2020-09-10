Home

Frederick Lawrence Notice
Mr Frederick (Fred) Lawrence Stretton Mr Frederick (Fred) Lawrence of Stretton has passed away at home surrounded by his family, aged 86 years.
Born in Clay Cross, Fred has been a lifelong local resident.
Fred worked at Parkhouse Pit until it closed in 1962. He then moved to Clay Cross Iron Foundry (Biwaters) until his retirement.
Fred was interested in woodwork and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. He played football for Clay Cross Works and in his earlier days was part of the cycle club. Fred also loved his caravan holidays.
Fred was predeceased by his wife Mary. He leaves behind his son Shaun, daughters Susan, Angela and Jennifer, son-in-law Shaun and daughter-in-law Sue, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Crematorium on Monday 14th September 2020 at 4pm.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020
