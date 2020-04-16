|
|
|
Mr Garry Smith Hasland Mr Garry Smith of Hasland has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on April 5, 2020, aged 73.
Born in Chesterfield, Garry was a lifelong local resident.
He worked as a horizontal borer (heavy engineering) for 50 years, retiring in 2010. He served his apprenticeship at Markham & Co Ltd.
In his younger days Garry was a member of Staveley Works Brass Band. He liked walking Duke and Ben his dogs and spending time at the coast in his caravan.
Garry leaves his wife Cynthia, son Guy, daughters Clare and Gemma, grandchildren Curtis, Taylor, Millie and Madison.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 1.30pm . Family only to attend, please contact funeral directors for information.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilliker &Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020