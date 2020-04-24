|
Mr Geoff Burrell Duckmanton Mr Geoff Burrell (Butch) of duckmanton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Born in Arkwright Town, Geoff was a Chesterfield resident all his life.
He worked as miner at Ireland Colliery.
His hobbies included cycling, bird watching and socialising.
Geoff leaves his wife June, sons Jason and Christopher, daughter Andrea, daughters-in-law Lizzie and Julie, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren April,George, Lee, Craig, Tanya and Louise, seven great grandchild, brother Graham and sister Margaret.
A funeral service takes place on Friday May 1, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium at 12.30pm. Donations to Air Ambulance via family or Funeral directors.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020