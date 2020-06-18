Home

Mr Geoff Evans Holmewood Mr Geoff Evans of Glebe Close, Holmewood, Chesterfield has passed away at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83 years. Born on Searston Avenue, Holmewood, Geoff has been a lifelong local resident of Holmewood.
Until his retirement 20 years ago, Geoff worked as a fitter
at Markham Colliery until closure, then Biwaters.
Geoff was devoted to his late wife Jean and was a doting Dad, Grandad and great-grandad.
He was a regular swimmer
and back in the day
a dancer, footballer
and Brandy connoisseur.
Geoff was predeceased by his late wife Jean Evans.
He leaves behind his daughter Julie Copper, grandchildren Gemma and Christopher
and great-grandchildren.
Cortege to leave Glebe Close at 1.40pm. Cremation at 2.10 (outside space available).
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020
