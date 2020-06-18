|
Mr Geoff Evans Holmewood Mr Geoff Evans of Glebe Close, Holmewood, Chesterfield has passed away at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83 years. Born on Searston Avenue, Holmewood, Geoff has been a lifelong local resident of Holmewood.
Until his retirement 20 years ago, Geoff worked as a fitter
at Markham Colliery until closure, then Biwaters.
Geoff was devoted to his late wife Jean and was a doting Dad, Grandad and great-grandad.
He was a regular swimmer
and back in the day
a dancer, footballer
and Brandy connoisseur.
Geoff was predeceased by his late wife Jean Evans.
He leaves behind his daughter Julie Copper, grandchildren Gemma and Christopher
and great-grandchildren.
Cortege to leave Glebe Close at 1.40pm. Cremation at 2.10 (outside space available).
Funeral Directors J.R.Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge 1A Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield. Chesterfield. (01246 851194)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020