Mr Geoff Ward Clay Cross Mr Geoff Ward, of Clay Cross, has passed away peacefully at home, aged 69.
Born in Darley Dale, Matlock, Geoff enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Geoff leaves his wife Karen, daughters Amanda and Tina, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Friday February 21, 2020, Amber Valley Crematorium, at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations to the British Heart Foundation.
Funeral directors: Ken Gregory & Sons, Sutton-in-Ashfield (01623 466600).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020