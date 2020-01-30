Home

Geoffrey Booker

Geoffrey Booker
Mr Geoffrey Booker Hasland Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Geoffrey Booker has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
He was retired approximately 36 years ago from working as a Miner.
His hobbies included holidays, cards, dominoes and crown green bowling.
Geoffrey leaves his wife Betty Valentine, sons and daughters Mick, Yvonne, Julie and Pete, three grandchildren and six great - grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 6, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
