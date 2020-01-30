|
|
|
Mr Geoffrey Booker Hasland Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Geoffrey Booker has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
He was retired approximately 36 years ago from working as a Miner.
His hobbies included holidays, cards, dominoes and crown green bowling.
Geoffrey leaves his wife Betty Valentine, sons and daughters Mick, Yvonne, Julie and Pete, three grandchildren and six great - grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday February 6, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020