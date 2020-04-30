|
|
|
Mr.Geoffrey Hopkinson Ashover Mr. Geoffrey Alan Hopkinson passed away peacefully at Grove House care home in Ashover on Sunday 19th of April.
Geoff was 91 years old, he lived all his life in Kelstedge with the family of Mr & Mrs Tom Shaw.
Geoff leaves behind three brothers Raymond, Michael and Billy also lifelong friend Mrs Ann Leech.
Geoff worked for Mr T Prince as a farrier making and shoeing shirehorses he then become an agricultural engineer.
Nothing was to much trouble for Geoff he would fix or repair anything for the people he knew. Geoff will be greatly missed.
Funeral will take place at Ashover 11am Friday 1st of May. Funeral directors J. E Nicholson.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020