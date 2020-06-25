|
|
|
Mr Geoffrey Michael Matthews Mr Geoffrey Michael Matthews has passed away peacefully at home, aged 72 years.
A well known Agricultural Engineer, Geoff has lived in Alton since 1963, when he came to the area as an apprentice for Bowmaker Plant Ltd. from his home town of Waltham, Grimsby, leaving behind 7 siblings. He married Eunice Beardow in June 1970 and they had recently celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary.
After completing his apprenticeship and further years at Bowmaker's, he moved on to Hy-mac, Princes then Shand Group in 1977. Whilst working for Shand Group he travelled extensively, all over the UK and worldwide including projects in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Yemen and the diamond mines of Sierra Leone, solving their machinery and engineering difficulties. In 1984 he established Geoff Matthews Engineers, based in Holmewood, which continues with strength to this day under the management of one of their sons, Steven.
Geoff had many hobbies and was always a busy man, whether it was fishing, photography, badminton and squash in his younger years, or his devotion to bee keeping later in life. He was a keen member of Chesterfield Bee Keepers and enjoyed encouraging and mentoring new members as well as competing with his own produce,
earning many trophies and ribbons in the process.
Geoff leaves behind his wife Eunice, children Anthony, Steven and Jayne and grandchildren Jessica, Ben, Adam, Evie and Holly. He was an incredibly patient and skilled man and will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
The funeral is to take place at Brimington Crematorium on Friday 3rd July at 11.30am for close family. A webcast service is available, please contact the family for details. Donations are for the NGS Macmillan Centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and the Geoff Matthews Tribute Fund on the Macmillan Website has been set up for this purpose
Funeral Directors: J E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, S42 6TY, 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020