Mr Geoffrey Milnes Hollingwood Mr Geoffrey Milnes, of Hollingwood, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84.
Born in Halifax and a resident of the Chesterfield area for 25 years, Geoffrey was a retired taxi driver.
His interests included reading, he played cricket for the works team, liked relaxing in the garden, going on holidays abroad and spending time with his extended family.
Geoffrey leaves his partner Jenny Purcell, stepdaughter Andrea Purcell and eight grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on January 3, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 26, 2019