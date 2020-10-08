|
Mr Geoffrey Parsons Middlecroft Mr Geoffrey Parsons of Westwood Avenue, Middlecroft passed away at Calow Royal Hospital, aged 66 years.
Born at Speedwell Terraces, he was a lifelong resident.
Geoffrey worked in opencast, mining industry and retired at in 2017 at 63 due to ill health as he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Geoff liked watching tv, he loved holidays but he still wanted to go to Skegness every year.
He was always gardening and loving spending time with the grandchildren.
Geoff leaves behind his wife Margaret Parsons who were together for 45 years and married for 43 years. He also leaves behind his daughter Clare Mann, son Neil Parsons, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Alyssa, Catelyn, Archie and Mollie.
His funeral service will take place on Friday 9th October at 12noon at Staveley Methodist Church and 12.45pm at Staveley Cemetery. All welcome at the graveside.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, Staveley, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT. Tel 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020