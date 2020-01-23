|
Mr Geoffrey Price Grangewood Lifelong Chesterfield resident
Mr Geoffrey Price has passed away at Ashgate Hospicecare, aged 77.
Geoffrey was a commercial cleaner at Chesterfield police station and surrounding police stations until his retirement
He loved his garden and gardening, having holidays in Skegness. Loved music and spending time with his family.
Geoffrey leaves his wife Mrs Doris Price, son Darren, daughters-in-law Debbie and Jeanette, grandchildren Kadie, Shai, Cameron and Ellicia.
He was predeceased by his son John.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium on February 7, 2020 at 11.30am. Afterwards at Clay Cross Snooker Centre. Family flowers only, Donations to Ashgate Hospicecare.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland Chesterfield. (01246 277095).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020