Mr Geoffrey Unwin Clay Cross Mr Geoffrey Unwin, of Clay Cross, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 82.
A lifelong resident of Clay Cross, Geoffrey was a machine driver.
His interests included ballroom dancing and socialising.
Geoffrey was predeceased by his wife Avis. He leaves daughters Lynne, Julie, Lorraine, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on December 3, 2020, Swanwick Crematorium, at 11.00am.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
